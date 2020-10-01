e-paper
Home / Pune News / Was expecting a different verdict, says fmr home secy Godbole on Babri demolition case

Was expecting a different verdict, says fmr home secy Godbole on Babri demolition case

Speaking after the CBI court's verdict on Wednesday, Godbole said that he does not believe that the structure could be demolished without any planning, even if it wasn't a conspiracy.

pune Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:34 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustan Times, Pune
“I do not believe that so many people just climbed the structure. I will not say conspiracy, but there has to be some preparation behind the act. Without preparation, bringing down the structure in five hours, was not possible,” Godbole said.
(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Madhav Godbole, who was Union home secretary in 1992, when the Babri mosque was demolished in Ayodhya, said that he was expecting a “different” court order, as he believes the act wasn’t “unplanned”.

Godbole had resigned post the incident.

Speaking after the CBI court’s verdict on Wednesday, Godbole said that he does not believe that the structure could be demolished without any planning, even if it wasn’t a conspiracy.

“I do not believe that so many people just climbed the structure. I will not say conspiracy, but there has to be some preparation behind the act. Without preparation, bringing down the structure in five hours, was not possible,” Godbole said.

A special CBI court in Lucknow ruled out conspiracy and acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, ex-Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti, due to lack of conclusive evidence.

The court held that the demolition on December 6, 1992 was a spontaneous act and not pre-planned

Recalling the chain of events in 1992, Godbole said that the then Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh was not inclined to protect mosque.

“This has been brought out even in Liberhan commission report,” he said.

The commission was constituted by the centre as an inquiry into the sequence of events that led to demolition of mosque.

Godbole said when the result related to the Ram Janma Bhoomi came, he thought there could be a dispute over the claims as who owns the land. “But in this case, where a criminal offence was registered, I thought the court would do the proper verification and some result will come,” he said.

The former home secretary said he believes the latest verdict by the Lucknow court has come because the Supreme Court was insistent on a verdict, because of which, the case had reached this stage.

