‘Was stuck in the debris, managed to shout for help’: Survivor recount Pune wall crash

Pradeep Karmakar (25), a construction worker, was asleep in his shanty along with three others a little away from the Pune housing society wall that collapsed on his colleagues’ homes early on Saturday. Fifteen workers, most of them from Bihar, lost their lives.

“I knew all of them. They were sleeping in seven rooms right next to the wall,” said Karmakar, who is from Bhatganj in Tilapara area in Birbhumdistrictof West Bengal. “I was sleeping in the room that was farthest from the wall. The loud noise jolted me out of sleep, and I rushed outside to see what had happened,” he said.

Karmakar, along with local residents, immediately called the fire brigade and police who reached the spot around 1.40 am, within 10 minutes of the collapse. “I have worked here for the past 12 years. They were all working at various construction sites, where I too have worked,” he added.

Bimal Sharma, who suffered minor injuries while wriggling out from under the debris, said he heard people screaming all around him. “I thought the entire building had come crashing down on me. I couldn’t see anything. I could hear the voices of some others who were crying or shouting in shock. I too started shouting,” said Sharma, a carpenter who hails from Bihar.

“I was stuck in the debris but somehow managed to shout for help. Then I was rescued.”

Ranjay Sahani (32), the brother of Lakshmikant Sahani (36) who died in the collapse, was asleep in Hinjewadi when a phone call woke him up. The brothers are from Dighra village of Bihar’s Saran region.

“I did not like the work on this site [where the collapse happened] and my mind did not feel right there. So, I left for another job at Amanora in Hinjewadi. We do the same work. I do not know who called me around 2am and said something bad had happened at the labourers’ camp where Lakshmikant was. I rushed there,” Ranjay said.

Even as he mourned his brother’s death, Ranjay kept thanking his stars that he was alive -- only because he had switched jobs.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 22:02 IST