We never thought we would reach this position says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Considering the predicaments during the ‘emergency’ period that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had to go through we had never thought that we would reach to the position to where we are today, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He was in the city to address the programme organised by the Geeta dharma mandal where he recalled the days of emergency and the struggle RSS had to encounter.

He said, “RSS had to go through many difficulties during the emergency period. When I was a karyakarta and was working in the Vidharbha, everyone used to think that the road ahead will be very difficult. Hence exasperated by the tough times, we had developed a sentiment to move towards politics.”

Bhagwat added, “However, it was our then RSS chief MS Golwalkar who had decided to continue with the work of RSS which gave us the inspiration to continue with the work we had been doing for a very long time.”

Attributing these developments to the teaching from Bhagwat Gita, he said, “Indeed the message from the Gita is clear that keep working without thinking of the result, which we all follow in RSS. What we learnt from Gita and are practising is the fact that nothing can be achieved without efforts and hard work.”

It is important for all of us to follow the true essence of Gita wisely in current times, said Bhagwat.

Expressing his gratitude towards the RSS chief for having graced the event, Mukund Datar, president of the Geeta Dharma mandal said, “RSS chief and his ideas are an inspiration for all of us and indeed it is our privilege and we are fortunate to have him among us at the occasion.”

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 16:00 IST