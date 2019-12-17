Winter chill still to brace Pune as maximum temperature touches 30 degrees Celsius

pune

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:21 IST

The city recorded warm winter nights over the past week and witnessed a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, India Meteorological Department (IMD), “The week starting December 18 till December 24 will be mainly clear sky with temperatures hovering between 30 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius.”

According to IMD, the city will have to wait for at least a week to experience the typical winter chill and drop in minimum temperatures.

There is a lot of cyclonic circulation extending between 1.5km and 2.1km above mean sea level (m. s. l). over north Assam and neighbourhood, according to IMD. “The disturbance is likely to affect the hills of western Himalayan region from December 18 night onwards, bringing cold day conditions in most places over Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab; in many pockets over west Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Night temperatures were markedly above normal in Jharkhand, in some parts of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and appreciably above normal in of some parts of east Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Rayalaseema.