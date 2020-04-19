With 1,320 CCTVs in Pune under scanner, crowd tracker, keeps city police alert; helps trace lockdown violations

pune

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:05 IST

The violations of the countrywide lockdown by residents of Pune has prompted the city police to undertake innovative methods to track the unlawful gatherings of people.

Between March 19 and April 16, the Pune police registered 6,558 cases of violation under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). At least 23,290 vehicles were seized for violating vehicle movement prohibition orders in the same time period and 38,613 warning notices were also issued in the same period.

With limited number of police personnel on ground to enforce the lockdown in a city like Pune, technology has come to the rescue. Deployed 5-6 days ago, the ‘crowd trackers’ help in identifying lockdown violations in realtime.

“The Pune police have deployed a crowd tracker in their control room that has access to 1,320 close circuit television (CCTV) cameras all over the city,” according to Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police, Crime, Pune. Without sharing details of how the cameras generate the alert, additional CP Morale said that the cameras keep track of at least 90 main spots in the city.

The screen flashes red when more than five people assemble in an area, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Crime, Pune.

“The objective is to improve enforcement and help the people on the ground. Once the alert is generated, the message is passed on the respective police station,” said DCP Singh.

The project is run in association with the Smart City programme implemented by Allied Digital Services Ltd (ADSL), according to a police official.

Quoting an example, Additional CP Morale said, on a single day, a place called Gotiram chowk had flashed an alert 78 times.

In addition to technical support, the Pune police is also getting help from State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials wherever required. For example, 35 officials of CID and one company of SRPF are helping the officials of Kondhwa police station. Alternatively, volunteers of a private security company are helping the officials of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

As form of immediate punishment, the police have started catching violators and making them perform yoga or sit-ups or release their pictures holding banners announcing them as violators.