Woman, relatives arrested for marrying underage daughter in Pune

The officials of Jejuri police station have arrested a woman and five others, including relatives, on charges of child marriage.

The complaint was registered by the girl who was forced to get married, despite being underage.

The accused have been identified as Savita Kharat, 42 (mother); Shivaji Chitalkar, 42 (maternal uncle ) and Ramesh Ghule, 25 (victim’s husband).

The police have also arrested three other family members.

According to the police, the victim a 14-year-old student of Class 9 had cleared her exams and wished to study further. However her mother and maternal uncle got her married against her will on June 6.

The victim was staying at her maternal uncle’s residence, when the incident took place. The victim managed to escape her in-laws’ residence and reached Jejuri police station, where she sought the help of the police to rescue her from the situation.

According to police, two other accused who aided the crime are absconding. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused at Jejuri police station.

