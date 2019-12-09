Woman’s attempt to sell fridge online defrosts Rs 49k from bank account

pune

A 53-year-old woman has been duped of Rs 49,986 after she tried to sell a refrigerator online.

The woman, who is a housewife identified as, Anjali Shrikant Ahirrao resides in Wakad.

According to police, Ahirrao posted an advertisement on an online platform to sell her refrigerator. She received a call from a person interested.

Ahirrao in her complaint said that once they settled on the cost, the man said he would pay for the refrigerator online.

MR Swamy, assistant police inspector, Wakad police station said, “The buyer sent Rs 5,000 to Ahirrao online. The buyer said he would pay the rest of the amount through an online payment app. He then sent her a quick response (QR) code in order to make the payment.”

According to the complaint, once she scanned the QR code, she received a link. When she clicked on the link, Rs 49,986 got debited from her account.

The incident occurred on October 9, however, the case was registered at Wakad police station on Sunday. The case was first sent to the cyber crime cell and then transferred to the local police station.

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station against the unidentified buyer.