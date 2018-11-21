Woman shot dead at her house in Pune

Pune: A woman was shot dead at her house by unidentified persons in Wadgaonsheri on Wednesday morning. According to police officials, the two men entered her apartment and shot dead the victim, identified as Ekta Brijesh Bhati, 37. Ekta, who ran a catering business along with her husband, died on the spot.

The police have found CCTV footage of the two assailants arriving on a two-wheeler at Indramani society in Anand Park area of Wadgaonsheri around 7:45 am. The incident happened in a building called Dhanadeep having four flats with the Bhatis staying in one flat and renting out the rest for catering purpose.

“We have formed four teams to investigate the case. The woman was shot dead at her house,” said Ganesh Gawade, assistant commissioner of police of the area.

The Bhatis ran a catering business and hailed from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)

“After hearing the gunshot, the victim’s husband also raised an alarm. On reaching the spot, I saw the victim lying in a pool of blood near the stairs outside their flat door and the bullet had made a hole on her chest,” said Satish Alandkar, chairman of Indramani society.

The victim’s husband and Alandkar rushed Ekta to Columbia Asia hospital in their car where she was declared brought dead.

Baban Jadhav, 67, owner of the house where the Bhatis reside, said, “The couple hail from Noida, Uttar Pradesh and have been living at this place for the past two years. They never defaulted on rent payment and, in fact, recently took two more apartments which they leased out. The agreement procedure for these two houses was supposed to happen this month.”

“The couple was always friendly in the neighbourhood.They managed the catering of programmes organised in the society and only charged for the material and not their services,” Jadhav said.

Pallavi Gawade, a woman living in the house opposite Dhanadeep society, said that the Bhatis had recently employed two workers and a cook who was working for them had recently quit.

The Bhatis, said Gawade, provided tiffin service to IT firms located in Vimannagar and Yerawada. “The two workers helped them deliver tiffins daily,” she said.

Even though the house owner said that the Bhati family is from Noida, the car they owned is registered in Haryana. A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandannagar police station.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 16:51 IST