Work on developing palkhi routes to start by February: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, on Wednesday said that steps have been taken to expedite the work of development of routes of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi and Sant Dyaneshwar Palkhi. The minister said that bidding process has been initiated and construction work will be start by the second week of February.

Gadkari along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated various developmental works in Solapur.

Gadkari said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,750 crore for the development and four-lane expansion of palkhi routes of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj and has initiated tendering process.

“We have invited tenders for four laning the two routes and I am hopeful that the construction will start by second or third week of February,” he said.

Gadkari said that the central government has sanctioned Rs 2,043 for the expansion and four laning of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Mahamarg in three stages — Rs 863 crore for 45 km from Mohol to Wakhari road, Rs 480 crore for 34 km from Wakhari to Khudus Road and Rs 700 crore for 38 km from Khudus to Dharmapuri.

For the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Maharaj, the union minister said that the Centre has approved Rs 1,660 crore in two stages — Rs 785 crore for 49 km from Baramati to Indapur Road and Rs 875 crore for 47 km from Indapur to Tondale road.

Suhas Chitnis, project director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said, “Around Rs 1,500 crore of construction work of palkhi mahamarg plan falls under the Pune region. As the project is separated into different segments, we have to complete detailed project report (DPR) related process of some patches. We have invited tender and work will start soon.”

Every year more than five lakhs pilgrims participate through several dindis to join Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi processions starting from Alandi and Dehu respectively. The number of warkaris has increased over the years underscoring the need for expansion of the road infrastructure.

Warkaries have expressed satisfaction over the government’s decision to start construction work in February. Rambhau Chopdar of Alandi Devasthan Committee said, “Though it’s too late, but still we are happy that finally the government has completed the procedure and announced the date of construction.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 17:09 IST