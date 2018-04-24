Work on Swargate’s multi-modal transport hub to commence in 15 days

The work on the anticipated multi-modal transport hub at Swargate undertaken by the Maha-Metro is expected to commence within the next 15 days, officials said. The integrated transport hub aims to reduce traffic congestion at the chowk by bringing all the transport services under one roof.

The facility will integrate the public transport services — Metro rail, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, auto rickshaws and private vehicles.

At a press conference, Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Work on the multi-modal transport hub will begin at Swargate in the next 15 days. The tender process for the project has already begun.”

“We already have possession of 7.5 acres of land which was under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The area under the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) and the area which is possessed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) will also be acquired shortly.”

We are looking for possible locations to temporarily relocate PMPML and MSRDC depots for the duration of the project, added Dixit.

“The existing infrastructure is not adequate to support the increasing population in the city. There are also various areas in the existing transport system that needs major corrections. The entry and exit points at the Swargate MSRDC bus depot are inconvenient and only add to the congestion at the busy junction,”said Dixit.

Claiming that the multi-modal hub will be a solution to the growing traffic congestion, Dixit said, “Through the project, we will bring all the transport services under one roof and establish a world class hub which will mitigate the traffic in the area.”

Dixit added, “There is a provision to extend the metro till Katraj as well.”

The multi-modal transport hub at Swargate will be built on 23 acres land of land. Maha-Metro has four acres of land at Swargate and the metro station has been planned underground.