Your space: a call on cutting children’s mobile usage

Tech age: cut children’s mobile phone usage

I have had a patient, an 18-year-old, who almost stabbed her mother because she took away her mobile phone. This shows the dangers of mobile phone addiction among children. One of the basic reasons for this is that parents give a smartphone to their children in order to keep them busy or as a gift to show their love. With working parents there is no one to supervise the child. Unfortunately, many of my patients who are parents are proud that their kids who are one-year-old or more are handling the mobile phone with ease, which should not be the case.No outdoor activities and lack of concentration in studies are a few of the problems that arise due to mobile phone addiction. Mobile phone addiction also gives way to health issues like neck pain, eye problem and pain in the hands. Addiction to games, social media affects the communication between the family members and the child. I feel that even parents and elders should refrain from using the mobile phone when kids are around especially during meals, family gatherings and on holidays. I suggest that parents and children should go out of homes, enjoy and leave their mobiles behind.The only way to keep kids safe is to educate parents and grandparents about the adverse effects of mobile phones.

Dr Hillary Rodrigues

NO MOBILE PHONE AT YOUNG AGE

When you look around all the children in the age group of one to fifteen years are seen engrossed in mobile phones at public places and rarely communicate with people around. It starts at a very early age when parents show them the mobile while eating, giving medicines or completing household chores. And it becomes a habit with the child to be glued to the mobile phones, and parents boast saying that our child is very good at mobile phones and we take their help if we have any problems.

To stop this addiction parents and all the members of family need to decrease their usage of phones. Today’s parents start their day with looking at the mobile phone as soon as they get up and till they go to sleep. So the child thinks using the mobile often is very normal. Parents must give specific time for playing mobile games and afterwards take away the phone from children. Don’t give a personal mobile phone at an early age which will lead to his own separate world where your entry is restricted. The mobile usage by children needs to be supervised by parents.

-Maya Hemant Bhatkar

READ BOOKS INSTEAD OF PLAYING GAMES ON PHONE

First of all parents should not give a smartphone to their child or let them handle it. Earlier mobile phones were a necessity, now it has become an addiction. As a parent it is our duty to avoid using mobile phones in front of children as much as possible. I have seen people giving kids their own mobile to play in meetings just to keep them quiet, this should be avoided. It is essential for working parents to contact their child and watch them continuously. However, a simple phone without Internet should be given to the children rather than a smartphone. Parents and children hardly communicate with each other nowadays, this is due to mobile phone addiction. When at home people should avoid using their phones and prevent their children from using it so that communication gap between both is bridged. Parents can make the children read books instead of playing games on cellphone.

-Devendra Bhokare

PARENTS SHOULD SPEND MORE TIME WITH CHILDREN

Mobile addiction’s hazards are not just physical eye sight injuries but also loneliness and lost childhood. The solution to this problem is easy, may be a little unacceptable. The kids should be given time, speak as much as you can, share your experiences with them, go for outings, have fun with them and share pains and problems this way they will know more about you. Machine can never be a replacement of warmth and touch. Kids are full of energy and are inquisitive, let them know the world, understand colours by rainbow, let them fly with their own wings and not by imaginary machine games.

Yamini Adbe

DO NOT USE PHONES IN FRONT OF YOUR CHILDREN

It is very important that when one enters home, one should spend less time on phone, and maximum time with family so that kids also replicate the same. Keeping kids away from mobile phones is difficult. I try and engage my daughter by taking her out to play on the ground, and when at home I try to engage her in indoor activities.Many times parents ignore their children, however, parents must mix-up with their kids, by doing this the kids will enjoy playing with their parents, have a certain comfort level and also start listening to them.

Bhaskar Tare

MONITOR AND RATION YOUR CHILD’S MOBILE AND GAMING TIME

Although mobile phones have penetrated very deep into our daily life and routine, I would not go to the extent of calling it a pandemic yet. I see more and more parents becoming aware of the evils of excessive Internet exposure to or for kids and this is resulting in a more deliberate approach to giving kids Internet, mobile and gaming time. I am sure it will lead to better monitoring, lesser online time and more outdoors for many. My child does get her dose of Internet and mobile access but it is monitored. Rationing and being reasonable and not being autocratic about it, is the key.

Ajita Jabal Shah

KEEP A CHECK ON YOUR CHILD’S PHONE USAGE

The younger generation is always keen on seeking and learning something new everyday. Initially it was just a phone but now it is a computer with lots of functions that can be done by it. Nowadays children are seen using smartphones more often. Easy Internet access has made it all possible.Children use several platforms like YouTube to view life hacks, experiments, funny videos and even cartoons which were once just watched on TV. Gaming is another reason they are addicted to the phone.If a child remains absent for school, the child gets all the homework on WhatsApp. Trends have changed and so have the habits. All is good when placed within limit. If not, then they are addicted without self-realisation.It is equally important that parents take care of the time their child spends on phone be it gaming or using the Internet. In fact, we all must keep a check on ourselves in this regard. Let us not make phones overrule us someday in history.

-Omkar Revadkar

CONVEY EFFECTS OF MOBILE PHONES TO FAMILY MEMBERS

In school we were asked to write an essay on whether science is a curse or a blessing, the answer to that depends upon how we use it. Similarly, mobile phone is a revolutionary invention and is a very useful device. Initially it was just a phone, but now it is a computer with lots of functions that can be done by it.While initially smartphones were expensive, however, there are cheaper alternatives available and this has made it within the reach of all masses rich and poor. I think this is one of the factors that has lead to the misuse of this device.Another factor is that parents cannot say no when their children demand a smartphone.Secondly, all the adverse effects because of excessive usage of mobiles should be highlighted and conveyed to every member at home.No compulsion or force will work, hence the situation should be tackled tactfully. Finally, it is individuals’ choice, how to use it.The only thing in our hands is to guide our children properly without getting irritated.

Haresh Shah

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 14:38 IST