Your space: Disregard for safety, a national mentality?

I think we have taken personal safety far too lightly. Neither do we take precautionary measures to keep ourselves safe nor pay heed to ensure hat those around us are out of harm’s way. Right from ignoring helmets and traffic signals on the streets to rash driving, giving proper indicators, wrong side driving, all these are the basic practices that are not followed by one and all. Moreover, even the authorities seem to be inconsiderate of the fact that one mistake by anyone can take the life of many. The recent example of which is the falling of an advertising board frame near Pune station that killed many, who were waiting at a traffic signal. Such ignorant and unsympathetic behaviour from public and the authorities is taking innocent lives with every passing day.

Riya Kalwani

Take precaution at public events

Public safety should be top priority of event organisers. The Amritsar train tragedy shows the organiser of Ravan effigy burning event did not follow it and authorities like district and police also failed to take effective preventive measures. Safety is the issue that has to be followed by every individual before pointing finger at others, especially when one is at a public place. People are nowadays so crazy about mobile photography and doing stunts that they really do not bother or care when any untoward incident happens. As a responsible citizen, one should take necessary steps of precaution at public events when the local and central authorities fall short of their responsibilities.

Suvarna S

People generally do not follow safety rules

I completely sympathise with the victims and survivors of the tragic accident in Amritsar. However, we cannot deny the fact that there was complete negligence on the part of the common people too. We in this country take safety very casually. Every day, you see people risk their lives by crossing railway tracks, jumping signals and not wearing helmets. In such situations the authorities cannot be blamed and we as citizens need to be more careful.

Priyanka Ahire

Citizens, authorities responsible for tragedy

The Amritsar train incident is very unfortunate. Having said that, citizens and authorities both are to be equally blamed. Citizens for being careless and authorities for not being strict enough. Authorities need to be extremely strict and ruthless when it comes to rules. Knowing that such a public event that will attract huge gathering was happening, authorities should have taken precautionary measures. The gruesome mishap could have been avoided.

Soham Shinde

Make stricter rules to punish offenders

One hears of accidents that happen on city roads, at railway tracks and on highways every day. Sadly, we never pay heed to such issues. We carry on with our lives and continue to make the same mistakes. Authorities in such situations need to be extremely strict. We need to have stricter rules to punish offenders. If that is done then people will start taking rules seriously. Having said that, citizens need to be more cautious too and work towards it.

Dhanendra Koli

Need to bring more civic sense among citizens

We Indians are very casual about our own and others’ safety and it was reflected in the train tragedy at Amritsar. People crossing rail tracks and risking their lives is a common sight in our country. One can also see people taking mobile selfie in running trains. Nowadays, mobile phones are becoming one of reasons for accidents. People use mobile while driving and risk theirs and the lives of others who use the roads. The Amritsar incident report read that some victims were busy clicking pictures on their mobiles. There is a need to bring more civic sense among citizens and respect the laws.

Vaishali Kelkar

Never ignore personal safety

Recently train tragedy during celebration of Ravan Dahan in Amritsar that killed 61 people, highlighted again issue of safety for common people.Earlier Bihar stampede similarly killed several people.For such incidences,organisers were responsible.In fact government is not ready to handle such incidences.Who should given permission to celebrate Dasara near railway track? We do not have enough staff in police and district authorities,that does not mean that,they can pass the buck to government.Actually rail department generally put barricades near human interference area.However in this case,they were no barricades were present hence 60 people literally crushed by speedy train. While blaming government on safety of people,ho we can ignore role of everyone.As a citizen we have to follow some rules and regulations.All the festivals are only meant for joy and happiness.But at the same time we can ignore safety of yourself.

Shalini Deshpande

