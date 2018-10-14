Your space: #MeToo campaign should not be only for women, say Pune residents

Sexual harassment is real and above gender

The #MeToo campaign after a long time is receiving the deserved attention. But there is a thin line which is now separating this movement from becoming historic, or being swayed away by personal vendetta. #MeToo by no means should be only for the women. Sexual harassment is real and we should recognise its perpetration against members of all genders, including the men. Just because in majority of the cases, it is the men who are being accused, does not mean that the entire community is to be branded in a negative light. - Sakshi Darak

Fake complaints should not demoralise victims

I am shaken to read the #MeToo stories. I’m not on Twitter, but the movement still reached me through Facebook and news. When the initial shock of the incidents wore off, I let it all sink in. The social media has empowered so many women to speak up. But given our population, I’m sure this is just the tip of the iceberg. That is not to say that fake complaints are not an issue, but women have only just started speaking out on such a large scale. Shutting or modulating the movement because of suspected fake complaints will demoralise so many who are yet to find the courage to speak up. - Sayali Shinde

I faced harassment during the 80s and 90s

I was sorry that last year’s #MeToo movement had not spread to India where it was sorely needed. I am glad that at least a year on something seems to be happening. I am 67-year-old, and most working women I met have had horrendous stories of harassment and sexual advances that they have had to battle. I have been no exception. My stories go back to the Indian banking sector of the 1970s and 80s. The first woman to join the State Bank of India as probationary officer from Madhya Pradesh, I faced incessant harassment for years. My harassers included the clerical staff and the officers and managers of the bank who were all together. At that time there was no recourse against this constant harassment other than just fighting it out on an individual basis. I have had snakes thrown on the ledger I was working on, and on me and the chair I sat on, inside the bank branch on a Nag Panchami day. Unfortunately for my attackers, I don’t scare, and when threatened, my reaction in not flight but fight. Which meant that in blind rage, I just picked the snakes and almost garlanded my attackers with the very same snakes. Interestingly, my branch manager did not pull up the miscreants, but tried to tell me, the target of this attack, that it was not right of me to throw the snakes back at them. This same gentleman also tried to make me sit late, proposition me, and when I refused to budge maligned me!!!, and lodged a complaint against me which led to an inquiry. When refused to apologise, and started bringing out what was happening in the branch, the inquiry was quickly swept under the carpet, and the manager in question was soon promoted. He went on to become a general manager with the bank. I don’t think much has changed since then. Vishakha committees which are supposed to be compulsory are either non-existent, or non-functional in most organisations. However, I am not hopeful about things really changing. Some men will be named, but they will not be prosecuted or even shamed. After all, who is going to prosecute them? There are harassers and lecherous men at every corner of the society. Be it media, legal profession, politics, entertainment, law and order, judiciary or even so-called largest social work organisation in the world, harassment and malignment of women rules. - Sugandha Johar

We should stop putting people on a pedestal

I’m really glad that this is happening. I think this is giving courage to so many women. No doubt it is a double-edged sword and some women/men can use it to wrongly allege or get even with a man. I had a conversation with my father recently and he is against the movement. It upset me. I told him that it has happened at my workplace as well even though we do not know who it is. I had a long conversation with him. We should address it and not push it under the carpet. We are conditioned to think that one sleazy look, one random unwanted touch is fine, but it is not. These stories are coming from the most unexpected places. I read someone’s writing that we idealise people so much and then find it difficult to accept allegations against them. We should stop putting people on a pedestal. It is upon us women now to keep the conversation going and not let it die down. It is cathartic when we talk among ourselves, but the difficult conversation with men needs to keep going. - Srishti Paliwal

It takes courage to speak out

Me too! Carries a lot of importance for these words mean a lot to the person saying it and it talks about her bravura to come out and speak about it on a public platform. Lot of people are not aware of the sexual harassment cell and it takes courage to speak out when the society lets you feel guilty or there is not enough home support and hence it is dropped or forgotten. - Vidya Bal

Stop showing women as commodity or object through cinema

It is so difficult to say anything about this movement. I have never had this experience perhaps because I am old, but in reality the mentality and sensibility of people have to change. But before that changes, we need to stop showing women as commodity or object through cinema. Why should an actress be shown as a commodity? Why can’t they accept acting as an art form and not just a selling aspect? If these things stop, it will impact more on the way women are looked at. - Sumitra Bhave

Harasser must get the punishment for his deed.

In my view, there are bad and good sides to this #MeToo movement. The good side is that a woman who has been harassed and is bold enough to raise voice against it, has got a platform by this movement to express her feelings in front of the world. However, not all women would like to express to the world what wrong happened to them. The bad side is that some women might use this movement to abuse and accuse persons who are innocent and this can cause unnecessary mental harassment to such men. In my opinion, I do not need any such movement to voice my feelings or anger. If I am harassed I will directly take help of law and would be ready to go through the legal ways, because only accusing the person who harassed me won’t help. He must get the punishment for his deed. - Apurva Kshirsagar

Women should use the movement responsibly

The #MeToo movement will surely help women in the long run. For years, the women are facing the workplace sexual harassment issue. Though some companies have strict rules, it’s not being followed everywhere. When a woman tries to raise her voice against this, she is forced to remain silent or quit the place. This #MeToo movement is exposing big names in the industry and everyone is now trying to stay away and not get their names in the list. This is a massive change and surely has given a powerful weapon to the women. Of course, the women should also use it responsibly and not to settle personal agenda. - Madhavi Shende

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 14:53 IST