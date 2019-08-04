Your space: Schools take overweight bag issue lightly, say Puneites

pune

Aug 04, 2019

Overweight school bags have long been an issue of concern. Heavy school bags are responsible for neck and back pain. The Children’s School Bags (Limitation on Weight), Bill of 2006, states that the weight of a school bag must not exceed more than 10 per cent of the child’s bodyweight. It also directs respective state governments to ensure that schools provide lockers for students, ensure that schools adhere to the standards of measurements for bags, and students use both straps for carrying bags. However, most schools seem to be not serious about the rule.

As a parent, I feel that schools should strictly follow the timetable and not ask kids to bring extra books for extra classes. Plus, at an age when the bones of the child are developing, we should not put burden on their shoulder muscles and back. Doctors say that heavy bags could cause back pain, slouching back, head, neck and shoulder pain. In the long run, the abnormal weight on a growing spine can lead to the spine losing its natural curve. To keep the weight of school bags under check, books could be kept in the school.

Sangeetha Thorat

Keep students’ books in school

While the union ministry of human resource development (HRD) has asked states to regulate the weight of school bags, a reality check shows that children still have to carry heavy bags. Most bags weigh double the limit prescribed by the government. Children carry tiffin boxes, water and extra notebooks that add to the weight. In a parent-teacher meeting, I had suggested that books should be kept in school. However, there was no positive response from authorities. Schools should allow children to keep their books on classroom premises.

Vaibhav Shah

‘No school bag day’ once in a week

The sight of a small child carrying a big school bag is common in Pune. I come across many such children during my morning walk. Schools should observe a “no school bag day” every week. The initiative will give kids respite from this burden, at least for a day. The state government should take steps to ensure that schools follow the Children’s School Bags (Limitation on Weight), Bill of 2006 that details the weight of a school bag that a student should carry.

Anil Kaspate

Weight of school bags must be fixed

The union ministry of human resource development (HRD) issued guidelines for the state education department that weight of school bag should not exceed 1.5 kg for Class 2 students, 3 kg for Class 3 to Class 5, 4 kg for Class 6 and Class 7, and 4.5 kg for Class 8 onwards. State education and civic education departments have failed to follow these standards. The weight of school bags must be fixed.

Priya Risbud

Provide student lockers

The weight of textbooks adds to the weight of school bag. The problem can be resolved in two ways. Firstly, schools can switch to e-learning. The use of PowerPoint presentation and videos can be made to understand the concepts. Secondly, introduce locker for students, where they can keep books and access it whenever needed. These books should be taken home only for homework and assignments. Schools should provide the facility to help reduce school bag weight.

Arya Joshi

Overweight bags will lead to life-long health issues

Heavy school bags could lead to serious health issues, sometimes as serious as permanent stoop, poor lung functioning, breathing difficulties and even spinal impairment. The size and weight of school bag is a serious issue and many school authorities are yet to take any proactive step. Students carry books, tiffin, water bottle, sports equipment and other things that add to excess weight. When the students do not carry certain books, they are punished. Parents are worried over health-related problems caused to students due to overweight school bags.

Manisha Jadhav

Rules only on paper

Students are carrying overweight bags despite the government cap. It shows that the rules are only on paper. My son is studying in Class 10. According to the union ministry of human resource development (HRD) guidelines, the weight of his bag should not exceed 5 kg. However, the reality is different. When I check the weight of the bag on a weighing machine, it exceeds 5 kg and sometimes goes up to 6.5 kg. Reason: students carry extra books to school. We cannot blame students only, as most of the times, the school administration does not adhere to a specific timetable. I have approached the school authorities, but have not received any positive response from them.

Monika Gumaste

Schools should shift to e-learning

Heavy school bag is a serious issue. However, schools should adopt the on-going trend of e-learning. Children can be taught by videos and presentations and notes can be emailed to them. Not just that, schools should also accept assignments on email or create a specific digital platform where students can get notes and upload assignments. Heavy textbooks should be replaced with notepads. It’s a one-time investment.

Rajesh Bharne

Provide concise handout of textbooks

Childhood is a time to learn, and have fun. Academics should not overshadow health. Carrying a larger-than-required school bag puts an unnecessary strain on the child’s health. While digitalisation of education might help, following it across the country might be difficult. If schoolteachers create summaries of subject concepts, it would help student. Summarised handouts of textbook concepts keep students “load-free”, and also allow them to concentrate on the chapter at hand. For example, if they are learning about nouns one day, why carry the entire Wren and Martin that day? School needs to be a fun and enriching environment. The issue will only be solved if parents and teachers work together and come up with a solution.

Nalini Kamthe

Schools should adhere to timetable

Books should be taken to school according to the timetable. However, it has been observed that schools do not adhere to a specific timetable, which makes student carry all the books to school. This burdens the student. Sometimes, students are given remarks or even punished if they do not carry all the books to school. Schools must strictly follow the timetable in order to reduce the burden of school bags.

Anoop Panjwani

