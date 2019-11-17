Your space: Tots and no norms, day care centres not a child’s play, say Pune residents

pune

It is inspiring to see how many women today resume their career soon after giving birth. There is, however, one practical worry that she cannot really escape. With the mother at office, and, most likely, the father too, who would take care of the young child? That’s where the need for day care comes in. In Pune, day-care facilities are coming up every where. However, I feel that there should be a central registration system in place under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) or the state government education department. Only registered day care centres must be allowed to function. Compulsory CCTV monitoring should be done from every possible location in the centre, all staff including faculty and ground staff should be screened for health and fitness. They should not have any communicable diseases. Psychological assessment of the staff is a must, safety measures like female security, children-friendly infrastructure and a child councillor is needed. Teachers and care takers must have some valid certification by the government. Infrastructure criteria should be prepared by the government while holding periodic monitoring by education department should be done.

Dr Prashant Choudhary

Bring reforms in phase-wise manner

While a lot of parents have been relying on day-care facilities, the matter of the child’s safety is a concern as there are no norms in place. The civic body must conduct random checks at the day care centres. Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras must be installed at these facilities, access of which should be given to the parents. In addition to this, proper infrastructure, hygiene, staff training, polite behaviour of handlers is needed. However, all these changes must be implemented in a phase-wise manner. Pushing such reforms might to closure of many day care centres and that will again be a worrisome situation.

Amit Mahey

It is not possible to control this enterprise

I live in a predominantly middle class/lower middle class area where many day care centres flourish.Most of them are run by housewives who either don’t have skills for office work or personal issues that prevent them from taking formal work. They help support the countless women who go to work by ensuring that the child is been taken care of. This is working well for all the parties involved. I don’t think it is possible to control this enterprise. Almost every housing society has one or more such day care centres. Why bring world-class standards and government norms in the picture? Do the registered schools follow these world-class norms? What are the safety standards of a child at his/her own house? Do parents follow a nutrition pattern? Can this be implemented in or even regulated at home? Absolutely not. Then why raise such a bogey for day care centres? I feel that each parent makes an informed decision to enrol their child in a particular day care centre. Let the parents take the onus. Any attempt at regulating day care centres would lead to increase in costs due to paper work, licence fee. And the burden of this will come onto the parents.

Meena Kalyan

Precise crèche data needed

It is surprising that the government has no data on the number of day care centres and crèches in Maharashtra. When we are talking about government-run crèches, it is all about the system. How have they planned it, what exactly are their goals and what is the implementation level. They have started it but is it accountable? Is there anyone who has actual data? On paper it maybe but I think they should be more precise.

Samaiirah

Norms must be followed

According to me, a day care centre must be situated on the ground floor to ensure safety of children. The centre must have a concrete structure as per government norms. A crèche centre must have a minimum space of 10 to 12 sq ft per child to ensure that children can play, rest, and learn. An ideal centre should have covered as well as open space area. Some of which should be shaded along with a kitchen and a child friendly toilet facility. The room should have proper light and should be well ventilated. There should be no unsafe places like open drains, deep and large pits and garbage bins near the centre. The centre must have safe drinking water source with a water purifier installed. Employees of Crèche should be qualified enough to understand the kids in a better way like their parents.A Doctor on call or a nurse is important.

Pari Hamdule

Personal attention important than regulations

The day care centres in Pune are mostly run by families who can stay and home and take care of other kids along with their own. It adds to the extra income. The only thing we need to ensure is the safety, cleanliness and the food that is served. I prefer personal baby sitting for my child. So If i trust a person, I would enrol my child there, even though they are not as per the rules and regulations or World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. I would prefer personal attention for my child rather than the rules and regulations.

Vivek Sadekar

A system should be in place

Several day care centres are opening in Pune, whether these centres are operating as per rules and regulations, is a matter of concern. The ministry of women and child development must look into this matter and must ensure that they have all the data. The future of children is at stake, the ministry must understand that the issue is delicate and needs reforms. Good mechanism is must.

Anoop Panjwani

Babysitter background check must

Several day care centres are opening as there is no rules and regulations for it. Every housing society has at least two day care centres or even more. Due to this, anyone starts a day care centre keeping in mind the profit. To make it easy for working women, corporate offices must have day care centres attached to their offices.

These centres are the need of the hour, but regulations must be in place. The parent must first talk to babysitters personally to ensure that they can take good care of the child. The parent can actually question them about their education and experience. Before leaving the child completely in their responsibility, the parent must know every bit about them.Most baby care centres now have a CCTV facility. Ensure that you have the access to keep an eye on your baby, while he/she is at the centre. This is the best way to ensure the safety of your child. Make sure the toys, baby products, utensils and furniture, used in the baby centre are child-friendly. Also, be sure of the cleanliness and hygiene before opting for the right crèche.

Maya Bhatkar