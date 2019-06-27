Youth arrested in Pune for attempting to murder ex-girlfriend

The Wakad police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly trying to murder his former girlfriend at Dange chowk on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Vikas Shete, is a resident of Khed and works in a private company. The girl works as a receptionist in a private hospital. Shete, angry over the victim’s refusal to maintain relationship with him, assaulted her with a kitchen knife when she was on her way to office early Wednesday morning at Dange chowk. Onlookers nabbed him and alerted the police and took the woman to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Satish Mane, police inspector (crime), said, “Both were in a relationship since the past few months and hail from the same district. They had decided to marry, but the victim refused the proposal because of his liquor addiction and started ignoring him. The assault was a result of her refusal.”

The accused has been arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:22 IST