Youth cheated of Rs 32K in online fraud

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Yerawada police on Thursday booked an unidentified person for cheating a 29-year-old youth to the tune of Rs 32,500.

The victim in his complaint stated that he contacted the accused online. The accused posted a listing on an e-commerce site to sell his two-wheeler. The victim was asked to deposit money via an online transaction. The transaction was carried out in May.

Police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare said, “The accused asked the victim to transfer money, but he did not give the two-wheeler. We are tracing the transactions.”

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered at Yerawada police station.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 20:14 IST

