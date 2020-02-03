e-paper
Youth mowed down by PMPML bus on Bund Garden road

pune Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Akash Krushna Pillai (27), a resident of Queens Garden, Camp, was mowed down by a PMPML bus on Bund Garden road on Sunday.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the father of the deceased, Krushna Pillai (45).

According to the complaint, the incident took place at 10:30 am when Akash’s two-wheeler was hit by another two-wheeler and he lost control of his vehicle. He was, then, hit by a PMPML coming from the opposite direction on Bund Garden road.

Police sub-inspector SR Karpe, who is the investigation officer in the case, said that the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. “We have lodged a case of rash and negligent driving against an unidentified PMPML bus driver and further investigation is on,” said PSI Karpe.

A case has been registered at the Yerawada police station against an unidentified PMPML bus driver for rash and negligent driving. 

