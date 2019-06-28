Youth murdered in Pune over financial dispute

The Pune police crime branch on Thursday arrested two men for killing a 19-year-old youth over a financial dispute at Shivnerinagar in Kondhwa on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shahrukh Nurhasan Khan. The accused have been identified as Mahesh alias Sonya Shivaji Misal (22), a resident of Shivnerinagar and Akash Gangaram Bawalekar (23), a resident of Survey No 354 in Kondhwa-Khurd.

The deceased and his friends were talking at the Gavhane playground in Kondhwa- Khurd, when the assailants armed with choppers, cement blocks and logs attacked him. The police team that carried out the arrests included crime branch unit III head police inspector Rajendra Mokashi, assistant police inspector Kishore Shinde and police constable Santosh Kshirsagar.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that there was a financial dispute between them and Khan as he had not returned the borrowed money.

Khan had allegedly assaulted Misal’s younger brother over the issue on June 5 and the duo took the extreme step of murdering him as revenge, according to the police. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The crime investigation team included guidance from senior officials comprising additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale, DCP (crime) Shirish Sardeshpande, ACP (crime I) Sameer Shaikh and staff of crime branch Unit III. The crime branch is yet to recover the weapons used in the crime.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 17:09 IST