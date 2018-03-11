10-year-jail to man who stabbed woman for refusing water

A local court on Saturday sentenced a man to 10-year jail in a culpable homicide case. The convict, 23-year-old Raj Kumar alias Babadin of Colony Number 4, had stabbed an 18-year-old woman for refusing to serve him water in September 2016. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,500 on Kumar.

The matter dates back to September 15, 2016, when the victim, Gulafsa, was sitting outside her house about 10.30pm. Kumar, her neighbour, came and asked for water and she obliged. However, Kumar started to ask for water repeatedly and she refused, following which he started abusing her, grabbed her hair, dragged her and slapped her.

Kumar then stabbed her in the abdomen with a knife. Gulafsa’s mother tried to rescued her, but was also attacked. A woman neighbour, who tried to intervene, was also thrashed by the convict. The commotion woke up Gulafsa’s brother, who tried to chase Kumar, but he escaped.

The police took the injured to a hospital and registered a case against Kumar under Sections 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe woman) and 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, three days later on September 18, Gulafsa had died of stab injuries and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the FIR.

Kumar’s advocate told the court that when Gulafsa was attacked, she had only one stab wound and went back home a day after she was admitted to the hospital. The advocate said she had returned to the hospital on September 18 with four such wounds. This led to a doubt and hence, Kumar was not found guilty of murder.

After the incident in September 2016, Raj Kumar and his accomplice Ajay were arrested. As per the defence counsel, Ajay was falsely implicated as his name was not in the FIR. Ajay was, thus, acquitted by the court for want of evidence. Kumar, however, got 10-year jail for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.