11 days on, Chandigarh MC yet to streamline waste collection

It’s 11 days since the municipal corporation (MC) took over waste collection in the city but it has failed to streamline the system. Complaints are pouring in from all the corners regarding MC’s vehicles not collecting waste from houses.

Adarsh Saini, Sector 38 resident, said they haven’t been intimated when the MC vehicles will come to collect garbage. They stand in a corner. Those who come to know about it, throw garbage while others miss it.

“We support MC’s move, but the residents shouldn’t be hassled,” he said.

The garbage lifting has been hit since September 14 when the MC decided to take over waste collection from private hands, triggering indefinite protest by the waste collectors. MC is firm on its decision not to go back to conventional system to pick up waste through rehris but 90 odd vehicles deputed so far for waste collection have been insufficient to cover all the areas.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said that city generates more than 450 tonnes of waste and MC expects to collect it with only a handful of vehicles and employees.

“MC doesn’t understand enormity of the problem and is taking too much time to increase the resources,” he said.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said the problem is that there is no time table of MC vehicles, forcing people to throw waste on roadsides. “MC began clearing roadside garbage but it will take at least three-four days to clear the backlog,” he said.

Special commissioner Sanjay kumar Jha said the MC on Tuesday called for a short tender to hire 152 vehicles in order to streamline waste collection system. “We expect to hire them by end of this week,”he said.

