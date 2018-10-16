12 differently abled clerks submit memo to Chandigarh administrator, seek reinstatement

Covering their faces with black cloths as a symbol of their protest against being sacked by the Chandigarh administration, 12 differently abled counter clerks of the prepaid traffic booths submitted a memorandum to the administrator’s office on Monday as they seek reinstatement.

The clerks who marched towards UT administrator’s house were stopped as the police didn’t let them take even ten steps despite the required permission from the authorities, they said. Poonam Dilwari, SHO, Sector 3, said, “No protest can be allowed in this area. If you have to protest, go to parade ground in Sector 25.”

Out of 12 men, only three were allowed to visit Badnore’s residence. They were not able to meet Badnore, but submitted their applications to Rakesh Bhandari, deputy secretary to the administrator.

Jagdish Singh, who was one of three allowed to present their case, said, “They have taken our application and documents but didn’t give us any assurance in writing. I don’t know if they will solve our issue?”

Balwinder Singh said, “This is not the first time we are submitting our application to Punjab governor. We have also written to Badnore, Kirron Kher, PM Modi, and many other officials. However, there is no response from their side.” The men also alleged that they are not allowed to encash their daily wage of the last 70 days.

Bunty, one of the counter clerks, said, “This morning we were warned of not to submit our wages in the banks as they would bounce.”

Rajinder Kumar said, “They paid us the salary of more than 70 days after two months’ delay, and now we cannot even encash it. From where I will get the money to eat and live?”

