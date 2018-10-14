12-year-old killed, four injured in compressor blast at cycle repair shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana A 12-year-old boy, Amit Yadav, of Giaspura, was killed and four others were injured in a blast in a compressor at a makeshift cycle repair shop at Peepal Chowk on Sunday afternoon. Shop owner Sonu, his two brothers, Vicky and Micky and a street vendor were injured.

The cycle repair shop was running outside an auto garage that Amit’s father, Jatinder Yadav, owns.

“My son was standing outside the garage, watching Sonu and his brother repairing a puncture. Sonu had mounted the compressor on a handcart for inflating tyres. As Sonu pulled the pipe attached to the compressor, a blast occurred. The compressor tank broke into pieces. One of the pieces hit Amit on the head and he fell on the road,” said Jatinder.

He added a nearby hospital referred him to SPS Hospital, Sherpur Road. Before he could reach the hospital, Amit succumbed to his injuries. Sonu, Vicky and Micky also suffered multiple injuries and have been admitted to Suraksha Hospital in Giaspura.

Locals said the impact of the blast was so strong that the walls and windows of their houses shook. Windowpanes of nearby houses shattered.

“When I reached the spot I found blood and pieces of compressor scattered on the road. Locals were already gathered there and helping the injured to reach hospital,” said Mahavir Gupta, a local resident.

ASI Daljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Prima facie, there was a blast in the compressor while tyres were being inflated. Investigation is on.” No case had been registered till the filing of the report.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 23:25 IST