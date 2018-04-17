13-yr-old girl found pregnant, teen cousin booked

The local police have booked a 19-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault on his 13-year-old cousin that left her pregnant.

Police said the boy, resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, was a distant relative of the victim.

The sexual assault took place when the girl’s family, also natives of Uttar Pradesh, visited Unnao for a wedding in February.

“The boy took her to the nearby fields where he sexually assaulted her,” a police official investigating the case said.

The girl narrated the incident to her family, who lodged a complaint with the police. Cops on Monday took the victim for medical examination that revealed she was six weeks pregnant.

Police said a team will be sent to Uttar Pradesh to arrest the accused, who has been booked under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POSCO Act.

The charge, if held guilty, can invite jail time from seven years to life imprisonment.