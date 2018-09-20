14-yr-old commits suicide in Panchkula, army Colonel father booked for abetment

On the basis of suicide note left behind by a 14-year-old girl who hanged herself at her house here in Amravati Enclave near Pinjore on Tuesday, her father has been booked for abetment to suicide. Police said, the victim in the suicide note had accused her father, an army Colonel, of forcing her to take the extreme step.

As per the police the victim lived with her father in Amravati Enclave here, while her mother used to live with her brother and a divorce case is pending.

The father, who is posted in Kalka, told the police that on Tuesday morning, his sister and some relatives came to see him at his house. He told the police that his daughter went to her room on the first floor at around 12.30 pm and he left for Panchkula.

As per the father’s statement, he reached home at around 7.30 pm and asked his daughter to come downstairs to have dinner, but there was no response. The father told the police that he then went upstairs and repeatedly knocked the door, and when there was no response, he called the police. The police broke open the door and found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.

A forensic team also visited the spot. “Thank you Dad, I am dying single. I hope you will be happy now. Now you have got that thing which you wanted, for which I have to take this extreme step. I am sick of your hatred and allegations on me. Not only this, you also beat me up and I was dying internally. I never let any boy touch me. I wanted a Dad, not a friend. Your habit of doubts led me into trouble,” the suicide note found in the room read.

Pinjore SHO inspector Virender Sharma said, “The father of the victim was in the state of shock when the team tried to question him over the suicide note. We are waiting for a couple of days to let him come out of the trauma to carry ahead the investigations. He has been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.”

