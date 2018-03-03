146 challaned for drunk driving on Holi in Chandigarh

Cracking the whip on revellers on Holi, Chandigarh traffic police challaned 146 people for drunk driving on Holi and impounded their vehicles.

The number of drunk drivers has gone up this year on Holi — last year on Holi, 90 were challaned for the same offence. Police has attributed the increase to more nakas.

The traffic wing is in the process of recommending suspension of driving licences of the offenders.

Soon after the Supreme Court had relaxed the highway liquor ban on August 30, traffic police on September 14 had set a record for most challans for drunk driving in a single day when 157 people were fined. Police had also challaned 93 on Christmas Eve.