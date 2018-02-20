19-yr-old Chandigarh student’s suicide: Family holds protest, alleges foul play  

Alleging foul play in the mysterious death of a 19-year-old second year BCA student; family members, relatives and college students held a protest on Monday outside the college as well as Sector 36 police station and demanded deeper probe.

Bhawna, student of Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, was found hanging on Sunday evening in her friend’s hostel room. The body was found hanging with a duppatta by her hostel mates, who had informed the hostel authorities about the incident. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Family members speculate death

“Why will she commit suicide? There was no reason. She was a very bright child,” said Bhawna’s uncle Puneet Talwar. “She talked to her mother at about 3pm and had even shared pictures of the party. Why will someone, decked up for a party, commit suicide just like that,” he questioned.

“She wanted to become a chartered accountant and was preparing for the same along with her studies,” said Talwar.

“The college and hostel authorities are hiding something. We are not being given proper information,” said Bhawna’s mother Sangeeta Wig. Bhawna’s father, Rakesh Wig, is a mobile shop owner in Ambala.

The kin alleged it is a murder and police are trying to pass it off as suicide.

Principal Binu Dogra says she met the family members of the deceased on Monday. She denied all the allegations and said the warden informed her and took the girl to the hospital. The police are investigating the case and have taken the CCTV footage as well. The college will give full support to them.

Police said the girl had last spoken to her mother. No suicide note was recovered from the room.

“The body was returned to the family members after postmortem. Investigations are on and we are investigating all the aspects,” said Sector 36 station house officer inspector Naseeb Singh.