2 held for sexually assaulting 17-yr-old, making lewd video of him in Ludhiana

The police have arrested two youths for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy during a birthday party in Ludhiana.

The accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh alias Happy, and Vicky of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Tajpur Road, Rahul of Meharban area and Manvish Kapur of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar. While Harvinder and Vicky have been arrested, Rahul and Manvish Kapur are on the run.

The accused allegedly even made a lewd video of the boy and started blackmailing him, saying that they would upload his video on the social media. The minor revealed the incident to his father on October 5. The victim’s father, in his complaint, said that his son had gone to attend his close friend’s birthday party on August 15. “The four boys forcefully took out his clothes and forced him to dance. Later, the youths made a lewd video of him and started blackmailing him for money,” the father said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Rajveer Singh Boparai said the case against the accused has been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 22:41 IST