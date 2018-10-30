2 liquor vends fined Rs 2 lakh, 8 to pay up Rs 1 lakh for violations in Chandigarh

Theexcise and taxation department on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on eight liquor vends and Rs 2 lakh on two vends. They were caught selling liquor without a hologram and had failed to produce sale and stock registers.

Holograms help in checking the sale of spurious and illegal liquor in the city.

The two liquor vends that are to pay up Rs 2 lakh each are located in Sector 40D and Sector 42 markets. It was their second offence.

Other eight vends are located in the Manimajra motor market, Gobindpura in Manimajra, Ram Darbar Colony, Sector 47D, internal market of Sector 9, Industrial Area, Phase 1, and two in Attawa village.

The department also warned to suspend their licence if any complaint is received against them.

Additional excise and taxation commissionerRakesh Kumar Popli said: “Three weeks back, our teams checkedthese liquor vends and found them violating norms. They have to deposit the fine within a week.”

In May this year, the department had fined 11 liquor vends for selling beer beyond the expiry date and not issuing bills to the customers. The checks wereconducted after the department received complaints against some vends.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 14:02 IST