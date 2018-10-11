20-year-old booked for raping minor domestic help in Amritsar

Beas police of the district booked a revenue officer’s son for allegedly raping and impregnating his15-year-old domestic help in Baba Bakala town, 40 km from here, on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh aka Love, 20, of Tehsil complex at Baba Bakala.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim, who belongs to Maluwal village.

In her complaint to police, she stated, “My mother used to work as a domestic help at patwari Baljinder Singh’s house. Around six months ago, I also started working and living there.”

She said, “When the family used to go out of the house, accused Lovepreet, used to sexually harass me. He repeatedly raped me and threatened me with dire consequences if I told about the incident.”

“I stopped working there around two months ago and came back to my house. Out of fear, I did not talk about the incident with my parents. Few days ago, I felt pain in my stomach, following which my mother got me checked at a hospital in Amritsar. The doctors told that I am pregnant for last six months.”

Station house officer (SHO) Beas police station Kirandeep Singh said, following the victim’s statement, a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been registered against the accused.

The accused is absconding but raids are being conducted to nab him, said the SHO.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 22:45 IST