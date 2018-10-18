2015 firing incidents: SIT member meets parallel jathedars in Bargari, want help in reaching out to witnesses

A member of the special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday met the parallel jathedars at Bargari in Faridkot where they along with hundreds of people have been protesting against the state government demanding the culprits of the 2015 sacrilege incidents be brought to the book.

SIT member and Kapurthala SSP Satinder Singh said he urged the parallel jathedars, Dhian Singh Mand and Baljit Singh Daduwal, for help in reaching out to witnesses of the firing incidents to record their statements for a fair and comprehensive probe.

“We visited the protest site to boost public confidence in SIT. We have not recorded any statement of Mand and in any case,” Satinder Singh said.

“SIT has assured us of a fair investigation,” said Daduwal

‘Reconstruction of events is focus’

SIT will focus on drawing a proper sequence of events in the police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura to prepare a solid base for investigation.

Twelve 12 cops recorded their statements at the SIT camp office in Faridkot on Wednesday.

SIT chief and ADGP Prabodh Kumar, who was at the camp office, said, “We will conduct a foolproof investigation that will stand in a court of law.”

