22-year-old dies of drug overdose in Kapurthala

A 22-year-old man died of drug overdose in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Monday and a case was registered for culpable homicide against unidentified accused on Tuesday, said police.

The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh, 22, of Kapurthala and was working as a conductor in a private bus.

Victim’s brother Gurpreet Singh said his brother did not go to work on Monday and left the house with his phone in the afternoon. In the evening, two villagers told him that Manpreet was lying unconscious at an abandoned place.

Gurpreet told the police that when he reached the spot, he found two mobile phones, one of which didn’t belong to Manpreet. He also found injections with drugs and his brother was lying unconscious.

When taken to hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Sadar station house officer Gurdial Singh said a case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the body has been handed over to the family after postmortem.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 21:50 IST