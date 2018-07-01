25-year-old man dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Amritsar

Body of a 25-year-old man, suspected to have died of drug overdose, was found near the ‘dhussi bandh’, 30 km from Amritsar on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Kulwinder Singh, a resident of the Gaggar village in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district.

Kulwinder’s mother Kashmir Kaur said he used to take goats for grazing in fields.

“On Saturday, my son had gone somewhere with his friends, but didn’t return home. We looked for him in the villages, but in vain. After some time, I got to know that his body was found near the ‘dhussi bandh’. I do not know how my son died,” she said.

Kulwinder’s uncle Jaspal Singh said, “Kulwinder was a friend of some drug addicts. On Saturday he had gone somewhere with his friends. I got a call from somebody that my nephew’s body was lying near the ‘dhussi bandh’. I am sure that Kulwinder died after his friends gave him a drug overdose.”

SHO Manjit Singh said, “After conducting postmortem, his body was handed over to the family.

“The reason of death will be known after autopsy report is received,” he added.