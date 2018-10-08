42 held for driving vehicles on cycle lanes in Chandigarh, total arrests 71

On the second day of its drive against commuters who use tracks meant exclusively for bicycles, 42 arrests were made on Sunday, taking the total number offenders to 71.

People, however, are not taking this kindly as they say arresting people for the offence was taking things too far.

According to Dalvinder Singh Saini, President of the Chandigarh Housing Board Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 40-A, a challan should suffice.

“Rather than focusing on punishing the people, the traffic police should first make the people aware.”

According to Vineet Chauhan, president of the Sector 61 Resident Welfare Association, a large part of the traffic comes from the neighbouring states, who won’t be aware of the rule and arresting them for these infractions would be unjust.

‘Not wrong to arrest offenders’

Traffic marshals don’t see any wrong in this. “It has become a habit of people to drive on the cycle tracks. Arrests should also be considered for overspeeding, which is the main cause of fatal accidents,” Mohinder Kour Kataria, a traffic marshal, said.

The traffic police personnel propose to launch campaign to make cyclists aware that they should use cycle tracks. Inspector Sita Devi, in-charge of Children’s Traffic Park, Sector 23, said an awareness campaign will be launched next week. She said they had undertaken an awareness campaign before the drive was launched on Friday.

The traffic police is also running a campaign on their social media handles, warning people not to drive on the cycle tracks.

According to Navdeep Asija, traffic adviser, Punjab, “A small push is required to set things in motion. So, I believe it is justified to arrest people. The cycle tracks only occupy about 15% of the road, it is not justified for the motorists to infringe upon this space as well.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 10:29 IST