45-year-old woman shot at over old enmity in Sangrur

A 45-year-old woman was shot over old rivalry in Moonak on Wednesday. The injured woman was rushed to civil hospital Moonak from where she was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The victim has been identified as Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Balran village of Moonak sub-division.

The police said that the incident took place around 11 am in Moonak when the woman was coming to the city on a motorcycle with her relative.

“The accused came in an Alto car and stopped their bike. One of them fired at the woman and the bullet hit her jaw. The accused then fled from the spot. The woman was referred to Patiala as he was critical,” said Ajaypal Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Moonak.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Paramjit blocked the Moonak-Chandigarh road and raised slogans against the police. They alleged that the main accused Makhan Singh of Balran village was harassing Paramjit’s daughter and she had filed a police complaint three months ago but the police did not act on the complaint as Makhan’s sister is serving in the Punjab Police.

“A case had been registered against Makhan Singh and two others on the complaint of Paramjit’s daughter under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The families have an old rivalry over a land dispute. However, the police have started probe,” said DSP Ajaypal Singh.

