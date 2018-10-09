45-yr-old jumps into Sukhna lake, dies

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon.

This is fourth such incident at the lake in 2018. Another four suicide bids have also been made this year.

The victim has been identified as Shiv Kumar of Nayagaon. He jumped into the lake around 3:45pm. His body was fished out with the help of divers.

Police informed the victim’s family and are investigating the reason behind the suicide. They have ruled out foul play.

Due to an increase in suicide cases, police have already restricted entry to the lake after 10pm.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 22:10 IST