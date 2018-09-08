‘50% CCTV cameras at paid parking lots in Chandigarh non-functional’

The latest inspection by Chandigarh municipal corporation’s (MC) parking branch revealed that 155 out of 325 (47.6%) CCTV cameras installed across the 25 paid parking lots are not working.

This is in violation of the agreement by the Mumbai based Arya Toll Infra Limited with the MC, which bounds the firm to ensure proper security at all the lots with functional CCTV cameras.

MC joint commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini said non-functional CCTV cameras compromises the security at the paid parking lots. “MC on Tuesday summoned the firm’s local representatives and made it clear to them to make all the cameras functional,” said Saini.

He said the firm has been given a stern warning to improve their work, unless the MC takes up the matter in Punjab and Haryana high court where the case on paid parking is already being heard.

The high court had granted stay to the firm after MC had cancelled the parking contract due to default on payment, which was in contravention to the terms and agreement of the MoU.

Facilities at the parking lots according to the memorandum of understanding is not being maintained, contends the civic body.

Firm has been lax since the beginning

While the Mumbai-based company’s face in Chandigarh, Sunil Badlani, could not be reached, what has come to the fore is that the firm has failed to repair defunct CCTV cameras ever since all the paid parking lots became ‘smart’ in December last year.

First the councillors’ panel found majority of cameras defunct and then the MC’s inspection report found similar defects.Councillor Mahesh Inder Sidhu said the cameras are developing problems because the firm is not properly maintaining it.

Proper functioning of CCTV cameras is linked to the safety of vehicles and owners. Therefore the issue should not be taken lightly and the MC must ensure that they are functioning round the clock.

A recent survey report also revealed how the firm has been allowing haphazard parking in the lots for which it has been challaned multiple times. There is also manpower shortage in the parking lots as the firm is not adhering to 50 m norm.

The firm has already been issued Rs 12 lakh fine for these violations.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 11:51 IST