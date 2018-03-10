55-yr-old Ludhiana man beaten to death over Rs 1 lakh loan

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by two persons identified as Raja and Sunny of Satguru Nagar of Daba who had loaned Rs 1 lakh loan to his son.

Balbir Singh of Satguru Nagar of Daba suffered severe head injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

Balbir’s son, Jagdeep Singh, told the police that he had borrowed the money from Sunny a few months ago to invest in his furniture business. Though he had repaid the loan the accused had started harassing him for more money, “and even took away my car and mobile phone,” he said.

“On Friday afternoon, the duo barged into our house and tried to snatch the keys of our motorcycle. When my father intervened, they started thrashing him and hit his head against the wall,” Jagdeep said.

Neighbours gathered on the spot after Jagdeep raised an alarm and his friend Harpreet Singh stopped the accused from fleeing. The accused then took Balbir to a private hospital but fled after they came to know that he had died.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. Inspector Gurbinder Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said that Jagdeep had already returned the money he had borrowed from the accused, but the duo wanted interest on the loan amount.

The SHO said the police have launched a manhunt for the accused.