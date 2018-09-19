58% turnout in Punjab rural polls amid sporadic violence

Over 58% of the 1.27 crore cast their vote in the high-stake zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab on Wednesday amid sporadic violence and allegations of rigging and booth capturing from across the state.

The clashes took place despite elaborate security arrangements in which 50,000 police personnel were deployed and apprehension of violence expressed by the opposition parties in advance. There were reports of skirmishes between supporters of the ruling Congress and the opposition parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), at Jhander and Aladinpur villages in Khadoor Sahib, Abadi Varpal and Sohia Kalan in Majitha, Sangudaun in Muktsar, Raja Sansi, Johke Harihar and Dhindsa Ferozepur, Lodhi Gujjar in Ajnala, Fazilka and Sangrur.

In Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, 13 persons were injured in poll-related violence, including stone-pelting and scuffles between Congress and SAD workers. A clash was also witnessed in Sangudaun village of Muktsar after Congress workers attacked a poll party.

In Sangrur, AAP and SAD workers were allegedly attacked by supporters of the Congress. AAP leaders Aman Arora and Harpal Singh Cheema accused district Congress chief Rajinder Singh and his supporters of assaulting the party nominee, claiming that gunshots were also fired. The FIR did not name the Congress leader, however.

In Bathinda, Akali workers led by former minister Sikandar Singh Maluka blocked the Bhagta-Bathinda Road to protest against alleged booth capturing by Congress workers at Kangar, Bhai Rupa and Salabatpura.

The polls were held to elect 353 zila parishad and 2,900 panchayat samiti members of 22 zila parishads and 150 panchayat samitis in the state. The low turnout in the rural elections reflected a lack of interest among the voters despite intensive campaigning by most top leaders of the Congress, AAP and the SAD.

At 71.66%, Mansa saw the highest voter turnout. In Tarn Taran, only 43.77% voters came out to vote.

Though the Congress was touted as the favourite from the outset, the opposition SAD and AAP cried foul over poll violence and rigging attempts at several places in the state and blamed the ruling party. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was in Muktsar, alleged that the Congress workers who were brandishing swords and sticks, indulged in booth capturing in his area. “I will not tolerate this in my area. Police was not performing its duty. What kind of elections were these?” he asked.

Alleging large-scale rigging and collapse of poll machinery, the Akalis announced to approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to protect their democratic right to vote and contest the elections. “The polls have been rigged by the ruling Congress and its minister and legislators under police protection,” SAD general secretary Bikram Majithia and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema told reporters at a press conference here, claiming 62 incidents of booth capturing as per “preliminary reports”.

Harpal Cheema, who is leader of opposition in the state assembly, charged the Congress with surpassing the previous SAD-BJP government in highhandedness and misuse of position. The polls held under the shadow of sacrilege row also saw the SAD and the AAP earlier accuse the Congress of misusing the office al machinery to reject the nomination papers of a large number of their candidates. Both parties dubbed the poll panel of being a “mute spectator”.

The contest was mainly between the Congress and the SAD at most places whereas the AAP was also in the fray at about a third of the seats. The counting of votes will take place on September 22.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 22:41 IST