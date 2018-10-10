70 dengue, seven malaria cases reported in Amritsar district

As per health department data, 70 dengue and seven malaria cases have been reported in Punjab’s Amritsar district till October 10. No case of chikungunya has been reported so far.

District epidemiologist officer (DEO) Dr Madan Mohan said, “We had detected 244 suspected cases of dengue in the district, out of which, 70 were found positive.”

“Compared to last year, when 222 dengue cases were reported, this year the count seems to be under control,” he said.

He said owing to the effective measures taken by the health department, no death due to dengue was reported this year.

The health department officials had identified localities prone to spread of the disease, including Navi Abadi area, Majitha road, Bangla Basti, Indira Colony, Kot Khalsa, Jahajgarh, Punjab Roadways Division 1 and 2 .

“Under the anti-larva campaign,15 teams have been formed. A fine of ₹500 is charged from defaulters.Also, fogging is done on a regular basis in the affected areas,” said Mohan.

Civil surgeon Dr Hardeep Singh Ghai said that they have made special arrangements in all the government hospitals for free-of-cost treatment of dengue patients.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:58 IST