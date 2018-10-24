700 Chandigarh traders apply for 96 licences to sell firecrackers

The Chandigarh administration will hold the draw of lots for firecracker traders on October 29 for 96 licences. However, the response has been tremendous as till Tuesday, around 700 traders have applied for the licence.

For the licence, one can apply till Thursday, October 25.

According to the directions of the Supreme Court, firecrackers can be sold only through licence holders.

Amid restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the timings to burst crackers on Diwali, the Chandigarh administration has banned manufacturing, sale and use of crackers that generate high decibel sound with immediate effect.

According to the orders, manufacturing, sale or use of crackers which generate noise levels exceeding 125 dB (A1) or 145 dB (C) at four metres distance from the point of bursting are banned. High decibel crackers include classic bomb and hydro bomb.

The order further states that those provided temporary licence to sell firecrackers can do so only at designated areas.

Also, every manufacturer has to mention details on the box of each firecracker of the chemical contents and they should satisfy the requirements as laid by the department of explosives, order states.

The district magistrate has already imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Violating Section 144 of the CrPC can lead to registration of a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If convicted, the violator may be imprisoned for up to two years along with Rs 1,000 fine.

Diwali stalls’ coupon sale from october 26

The municipal corporation (MC) will start the sale of prepaid coupons for temporary stalls for Diwali from October 26.

The coupons will be issued at the MC office, Sector 17, Chandigarh and sub office, Manimajra, from October 26 to November 4 from 10am to 4pm.

The coupons shall be issued on first come first serve basis.

The terms and conditions of setting up such a stall will be printed on the coupon and put up at the notice board. Traders and residents desirous of setting up a stall should get the coupon issued and the money has to be paid in advance.

If a stall is put up without the valid coupon, the guilty will be charged double the applicable rate. For convenience of public, sufficient stalls will be set up at the MC office and the sub office in Manimajra.

The municipal corporation has taken security measures and the coupon will be issued after the submission of attested photocopies of photo identity card, which can be either a copy of voter card or Aadhaar card.

