72 accused in snatching, robbery cases in Chandigarh jumped bail in three months

Following a Punjab and Haryana high court rap over the deteriorating law and order in the city, the Chandigarh police are keeping a close watch on trials for snatching, robbery and street-related crimes to identify people not turning up in courts after being released on bail.

About 72 such bail jumpers accused of snatching and robbery went ‘missing’ between April 12 and June 30.

The police have registered 24 cases against such offenders since April 12, which means that according to Section 229A (failure by person released on bail or bond to appear in Court) of the Indian Penal Code, which can invite prison terms of up to one year over and above the punishment for the offence committed.

About 17 people who repeatedly stood surety for the 72 bail jumpers were also identified by the police, of whom two were fined Rs 25,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively, by courts. Notices were also issued to 56 others standing surety for the offenders.

The police identified the offenders by gathering data from district courts, seeking information on the name of the accused (in snatching and robbery cases in particular), details of appearance/non appearance before court; FIR, and name of person posting bail.

The status of the accused in each of these cases was checked and information accordingly sent to the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

According to the latest figures, 118 snatching cases were registered this year. About 55 people were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) for absconding after their arrest.

The HC, which has been hearing a petition on increasing snatching crimes in the city, had come down heavily on the city police in April. The then acting chief justice AK Mittal had directed the trial courts to ensure that data was maintained on the particulars of the sureties and of properties furnished with the bail bonds and sureties when the accused sought bail.

When asked to comment on the matter, SSP Nilambri Jagdale said, “We are monitoring these cases daily and following the due legal process to get hold of the remaining bail jumpers.”

Pointing out to a 50% drop in snatching incidents, especially of chain snatching since January, Jagdale said the VAHAN app had also played a significant role in curbing cases of snatching. Nearly 3,500 vehicles/ two wheelers are checked through this app, a flagship e-governance application under the National Transport Project.