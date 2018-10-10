AAP demands rollback of hike in fertiliser rates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded the immediate rollback of the hike in fertiliser prices. Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the price of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) had increased by ₹140 per bag, going from ₹1,250 to ₹1,390.

“The rate hike will put additional burden of ₹225 crore on the Punjab’s farmers who are already reeling under debt and passing through a difficult phase,” he said, calling it an anti-farmer decision.

The AAP leader also hit out at the Punjab Congress government for failing to cut fuel prices in the state. “Diesel and petrol prices are rising daily. As farmers use diesel, rate hike has hit them hard, but there has been no effort by the central and state governments to bring down fuel prices,” he added, condemning their “indifference”.

Last week, the centre had slashed petrol and diesel prices by ₹2.5 per litre by reducing excise duty and asking oil companies to absorb part of it. The states were also asked to match it with a similar reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT). While many states have cut rates, the Punjab government has deferred its meeting to discuss to reduce VAT twice even as high rates are fuelling public anger.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 20:18 IST