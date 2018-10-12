After arrest of three Kashmiri students in Jalandhar with ‘terror links’, another student rounded up

A day after Punjab Police and the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror module in Jalandhar with the arrest of three Kashmiri students linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), another student associated with the outfit has come under the scanner.

The accused has been identified as Sohail of Awantipura in Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly studying at a private institute in Dera Bassi, said a senior police official seeking anonymity. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have rounded up Sohail and will handover him to the Punjab Police soon, he added.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they are looking for Sohail, who was found to be an associate of the three students arrested on Wednesday, during investigation.

On Wednesday, three students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology at Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar. Two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives were recovered from the hostel room of Zahid Gulzar. The other two accused, Mohammed Idris Shah alias Nadeem and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt were also present in his room.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday intervened and took stock of the incident. A team led by deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Ashish Chaudhary visited the city and met commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to get gather information regarding the case, police officials said.

A case has been registered under Sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war against the country), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act have also been slapped, said the police.

Security beefed up

The security has been beefed up at the CT institute and St Soldier Management College to keep vigil on the students.

The city, which is known as the education hub of the state, has over 500 students from Jammu and Kashmir residing at different campuses or paying guest accommodations to pursue studies.

CT Institute public relation officer Kanwarpreet Singh said, following the incident, they have tightened the security and any person entering the institutes is being thoroughly checked.

Bhullar said he has asked police personnel to make draft of students residing at hostels and paying guest accommodations so that they are able to keep a vigil on them.

