Alert along Punjab border after reports of carjacking by men dressed in fatigues

Pathankot district police was on their toes in the wee hours of Sunday after it got a tip-off that car of a shepherd had reportedly been snatched by two persons suspected to be in army fatigue in Bamyal village located at India-Pakistan border.

This is the same area where four Pakistani terrorists had snatched the car of Punjab Police SP Salwinder Singh and had later stormed Pathankot Air Base, an attack in which seven security personnels were killed before all terrorists were gunned down by security forces.

As per information, Maskin Ali was going to drop off a relative from Bamyal to Fatepur at 11 pm on Sunday night in his Alto when two persons in army fatigues stopped him and took away their car after reportedly threatening them.

A frightened Ali later informed the police. Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni has initiated a search operation in the area.

At 2 am on Monday, the car was found parked near Fatepur village. Police has taken the vehicle to Narot Jaimal Singh police station where experts have started verifying the claim.

When contacted, the Pathankot SSP said he has personally quizzed Ali. “My team and I have been searching the area and have sealed the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir border and every vehicle is being checked,” he added.

The police is the second line of defence after Border Security Force.