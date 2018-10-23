A day after Punjab director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora directed him to hold a separate probe into the Dussehra incident that left 61 dead and many injured to “fix criminal responsibility”, additional director general of police (ADGP, railways) Iqbal Singh Sahota on Monday said he has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into lapses.

Sahota said the SIT will probe the role of the policemen present at the event, railway employees, and the function organisers. Also, the details of the train that mowed down the revellers will also be sought from the railways, he said.

“A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two station house officers (SHOs) with a police team were there on duty. We will investigate their role. We will try to conclude the probe within three months,” the ADGP said.

About the role of the train driver, he said, “He will also be questioned. We are also writing to the divisional railway manager (DRM Ferozepur) to provide the details of the train’s speed at the time of the accident.”

The Friday’s incident took place at Jaura Phatak on the outskirts of Amritsar city where hundreds of people had gathered to watch burning of Ravana effigies.

Sahota said, “The SIT will be headed by additional inspector general (AIG-railways)-rank Daljit Singh. Other SIT members are DSP (railways) Surinder Kumar, two inspectors and GRP SHO. I will monitor its working.”

Minister of state (MoS) for railways Manoj Sinha had ruled out any punitive action against the train driver, claiming that there was no negligence on the part of him.

“We will ask the Amritsar police commissioner to help us to find trace the event organiser, Saurabh Madan alias Mithu, son of local Congress councillor Vijay Madan,” he said.

Sahota, however, dodged the question when asked if they will also question Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former MLA and wife of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was chief guest at the event.

To this, he said, “It is too early to say anything as the matter is also under magisterial inquiry.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 10:20 IST