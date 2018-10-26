Arunachal to build war memorial in honour of Moga Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Joginder Singh

The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved the construction of a war memorial in honour of Param Vir Chakra recipient Subedar Joginder Singh at Bumla, a 1962 war hero, who was awarded with the country’s highest gallantry award posthumously.

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu announced this on Thursday during his visit to the memorial of the war hero near Tawang.

He laid a wreath at the memorial and paid homage to the gallantry award winner, who had halted and repulsed the invading Chinese army, twice at Tongpen La in Bum La axis when the enemy was heading to conquer Tawang on October 23, 1962. He succumbed to his injuries in Chinese captivity.

Born on September 26, 1921, at Mahalakalan in Moga district of Punjab, Singh joined the British Indian Army in 1936 and served in the 1st battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

“The people of Arunachal salute the bravery and sacrifice of Subedar Joginder Singh who died defending the country. To commemorate his heroic defence against the Chinese army, the state government will construct a war memorial in his honour,” Khandu said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 11:13 IST