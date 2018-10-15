Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder Singh to play for Punjab now

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh who ended India’s 48-year-long wait for a gold medal at the recent Asian Games held in Jakarta, is all set to start playing for Punjab now. Arpinder and his family members was here to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Harsha Chhina village of Amritsar had been playing for Haryana state since 2014. He had left Punjab and shifted to Sonepat when he ‘didn’t get due honour’ even after winning a bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He had also been praising the sports policy of Haryana government.

With a bronze medal in his kitty, Arpinder created history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the World Continental Championship on September 9.

After winning at the Asian Games, Arpinder had visited Bhatgaon village in Sonepat where he had been living with his sister Jagroop Kaur and her husband Vikas.

Arpinder said, “The state government presented me a reward of ₹1 crore and offered a job of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), following which I decided to play for Punjab.”

Punjab chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh on October 11 had presented sports awards worth ₹15.55 crore to 23 Common Wealth and Asian Games winners, including Arpinder.

He said, “I am preparing for next year’s Asian Track and Field games, World Championship and Olympics 2020. My main target is to get a medal in Olympics.”

Arpinder’s father Jagbir Singh said that he is proud of his son and that he started practising at an early age.

“No one in our family has played any sports in the past. Arpinder developed interest in triple jump when he was in Class-5. He travelled to Gandhi ground every day for practice sessions,” said Jagbir

Arpinder’s mother Harpreet Kaur said, “I am confident that he fill win a medal for India in Olympics.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 10:21 IST