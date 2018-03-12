Bains calls Capt Amarinder’s job fair a farce, says already employed youth getting letters

Soon after the job fair organised by state government culminated at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday, the president of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) termed it as a “complete fraud”.

LIP chief and MLA from Atam Nagar constituency Simarjeet Singh Bains during a press conference held at circuit house here said many of those getting jobs had already been working in the health and technical education departments of the government, but the Congress party still included their names in the list of candidates who got jobs, just to raise the numbers.

Bains said they had proof that employees, whose names have been added in the list of job aspirants, were already drawing salaries from the government. “No employment is being given to the youth in such job fairs,” Bains said.

He alleged that a circular was also issued by the department of cooperation on March 9 to involve all new recruits of the department in the job fair and assure their presence at the event. Bains claimed that contracts of already-employed youths were also renewed by the government.

“Congress’ tall claims of providing over 1.6 lakh jobs in the past one year is baseless and the party is trying to befool the residents. We will also raise the issue in the legislative assembly,” Bains said.

He said the Congress leaders, including members of legislative assembly (MLAs) and members of Parliament (MPs), were involved in activities such as illegal mining, which was being carried out on the behest of the Punjab chief minister.

Akalis ‘Pol Khol’ a mere eyewash

Bains also said that ‘Pol Khol’ rallies of the Akali Dal was just an eyewash and both the Congress and SAD-BJP were hand-in-gloves with each other.

Speaking about the absence of cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from the stage, Bains said Sidhu was a leader with clean image and it seemed like he did not want to get involved in the malpractices.