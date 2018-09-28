Bathinda sepoy among six killed in Kashmir violence

Two civilians were among six people killed in four separate incidents of violence in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday.

In Anantnag, a soldier and a militant were killed in an exchange of fire. The soldier has been identified as sepoy Happy Singh, a Bathinda resident.

A pall of gloom descended on Ram Nagar village near Maur as the news of the sepoy’s death reached here. Happy was recruited in the army six years back and was serving in the 19 Rashtriya Rifles. He is survived by his father Devraj Singh, elder brothers Baljit Singh, who is also in the army, and Gurdit Singh, and a sister.

The Bathinda deputy commissioner said the body will reach his native village on Friday.

Security forces killed two militants holed up in a mosque at Pandan Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, an unidentified man was killed in the Chowkibal area, the police said.

In Srinagar, a civilian, Saleem Malik, was killed in a search operation, in what the police described as “indiscriminate firing by militants” before they fled the scene.

A civilian was also killed in Kupwara after being allegedly hit by army bulllet.

The spike in violence comes ahead of local bodies’ polls in Jammu and Kashmir from October to December.

The polls are seen as part of the Centre’s efforts to turn the tide in the state, where local militant recruitment and violence have escalated since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s killing in July 2016.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 10:49 IST